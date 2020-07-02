Rent Calculator
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
922 Bandera Lane
922 Bandera Lane
922 Bandera Lane
·
Location
922 Bandera Lane, Garland, TX 75040
Golden Meadows
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
MOVE IN READY. A NICE SINGLE STORY WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHROOMS. MOTIVATED SELLERS. MUST SEE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 922 Bandera Lane have any available units?
922 Bandera Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 922 Bandera Lane currently offering any rent specials?
922 Bandera Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 Bandera Lane pet-friendly?
No, 922 Bandera Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 922 Bandera Lane offer parking?
No, 922 Bandera Lane does not offer parking.
Does 922 Bandera Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 922 Bandera Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 Bandera Lane have a pool?
No, 922 Bandera Lane does not have a pool.
Does 922 Bandera Lane have accessible units?
No, 922 Bandera Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 922 Bandera Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 922 Bandera Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 922 Bandera Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 922 Bandera Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
