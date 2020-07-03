All apartments in Garland
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
917 Sylvan Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

917 Sylvan Drive

917 Sylvan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

917 Sylvan Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Freeman

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This house is a cute as a button. Lots of charm in this house. 2 spacious bedrooms. Lots of energy efficient features - new hot water heater, new a.c unit, fans in each room, gas heater, gas stove, blinds in each room. Very clean home and well maintained. Its available for immediate move in. Great location, close to Bussey Middle School and lots of stores on Buckingham. Rent will be due via electronic payment. Security deposit, pet fee, first month's rent will be in the form of cashier's check. Review selection criteria before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 Sylvan Drive have any available units?
917 Sylvan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 917 Sylvan Drive have?
Some of 917 Sylvan Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 Sylvan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
917 Sylvan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 Sylvan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 917 Sylvan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 917 Sylvan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 917 Sylvan Drive offers parking.
Does 917 Sylvan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 Sylvan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 Sylvan Drive have a pool?
No, 917 Sylvan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 917 Sylvan Drive have accessible units?
No, 917 Sylvan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 917 Sylvan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 917 Sylvan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

