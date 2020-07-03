917 Sylvan Drive

Amenities

This house is a cute as a button. Lots of charm in this house. 2 spacious bedrooms. Lots of energy efficient features - new hot water heater, new a.c unit, fans in each room, gas heater, gas stove, blinds in each room. Very clean home and well maintained. Its available for immediate move in. Great location, close to Bussey Middle School and lots of stores on Buckingham. Rent will be due via electronic payment. Security deposit, pet fee, first month's rent will be in the form of cashier's check. Review selection criteria before applying.