Home
/
Garland, TX
/
908 Blossom Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
908 Blossom Circle
908 Blossom Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
908 Blossom Road, Garland, TX 75041
Orchard Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with 2 car garage located in quiet neighborhood. Very nice home with wood floors, updated tile in both bathrooms and fresh paint throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 908 Blossom Circle have any available units?
908 Blossom Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 908 Blossom Circle have?
Some of 908 Blossom Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 908 Blossom Circle currently offering any rent specials?
908 Blossom Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Blossom Circle pet-friendly?
No, 908 Blossom Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 908 Blossom Circle offer parking?
Yes, 908 Blossom Circle offers parking.
Does 908 Blossom Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 Blossom Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Blossom Circle have a pool?
No, 908 Blossom Circle does not have a pool.
Does 908 Blossom Circle have accessible units?
No, 908 Blossom Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Blossom Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 Blossom Circle has units with dishwashers.
