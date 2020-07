Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable Garland home with new updates and many features! An open living room provides plenty of space to entertain and relax! The kitchen offers a stainless steel refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher and microwave! Granite counter tops and dark cabinets offer great contrast and a modern feel. The back yard is extremely spacious and is fenced with a covered patio!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.