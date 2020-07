Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Fully upgraded: Very Nice and Clean Inside. open floor, new Floor, new Kitchen cabinet, new appliances, new Granite Countertop, new windows, new bathroom & toilets, new faucets, new ceiling fans, new roof, new garage door & motor, new bedroom doors and patio sliding door, new ceramic tile, newly painted. Ready to move in. Near schools, near Firewheel Shopping Malls, Near Home Depot, near Lowe, near Theater, Near High Way 78 and I-190