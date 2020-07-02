All apartments in Garland
Last updated February 4 2020 at 10:01 PM

857 Crockett Street

857 Crockett Street · No Longer Available
Location

857 Crockett Street, Garland, TX 75040
Golden Meadows

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This house feels like home as soon as you walk in! It has recently been updated and features a large second living area that could be use as a large master suite. Conveniently located in the heart of Garland. Close to school and shopping. Come see this charming home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 857 Crockett Street have any available units?
857 Crockett Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 857 Crockett Street have?
Some of 857 Crockett Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 857 Crockett Street currently offering any rent specials?
857 Crockett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 857 Crockett Street pet-friendly?
No, 857 Crockett Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 857 Crockett Street offer parking?
Yes, 857 Crockett Street offers parking.
Does 857 Crockett Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 857 Crockett Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 857 Crockett Street have a pool?
No, 857 Crockett Street does not have a pool.
Does 857 Crockett Street have accessible units?
No, 857 Crockett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 857 Crockett Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 857 Crockett Street has units with dishwashers.

