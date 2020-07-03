All apartments in Garland
814 Ambrose Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

814 Ambrose Court

814 Ambrose Court · No Longer Available
Garland
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

814 Ambrose Court, Garland, TX 75040

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
This home features a great location, perfect size, single story, and made ready for immediate move in. Located right off George Bush, close to Fire Wheel, Walmart, Target, and lots of other shopping. New paint,and carpet has been professionally cleaned. Lots of cabinets in the kitchen, pantry, stainless steel fridge stays, and washer and dryer included. 2 inch blinds throughout and fans in every room which help you save money on electricity. Tile in the kitchen, hall and bathrooms. This cozy home wont last long.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 Ambrose Court have any available units?
814 Ambrose Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 814 Ambrose Court have?
Some of 814 Ambrose Court's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 Ambrose Court currently offering any rent specials?
814 Ambrose Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Ambrose Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 814 Ambrose Court is pet friendly.
Does 814 Ambrose Court offer parking?
No, 814 Ambrose Court does not offer parking.
Does 814 Ambrose Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 814 Ambrose Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Ambrose Court have a pool?
No, 814 Ambrose Court does not have a pool.
Does 814 Ambrose Court have accessible units?
No, 814 Ambrose Court does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Ambrose Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 Ambrose Court does not have units with dishwashers.

