814 Ambrose Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

This home features a great location, perfect size, single story, and made ready for immediate move in. Located right off George Bush, close to Fire Wheel, Walmart, Target, and lots of other shopping. New paint,and carpet has been professionally cleaned. Lots of cabinets in the kitchen, pantry, stainless steel fridge stays, and washer and dryer included. 2 inch blinds throughout and fans in every room which help you save money on electricity. Tile in the kitchen, hall and bathrooms. This cozy home wont last long.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.