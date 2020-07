Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful updated home. New flooring, fresh paint, and lots of other updated in rest of house. Window blinds, patio, large back yard and front. This one is ready for move in. Criteria is Credit, Background, Prior rental history and income. Use TREC application and the App. fee is $50 per adult. Great Location, great rental rate.

Don't wait on this one.