Garland, TX
735 Baruna Cir
Last updated May 16 2020

735 Baruna Cir

735 Baruna Circle · No Longer Available
Location

735 Baruna Circle, Garland, TX 75043
Montclair

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Available 06/01/20 Baruna - Property Id: 283655

Beautifully updated, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 car garage Townhome in the established community of Meadow Creek Village. It boasts recent kitchen cabinets, black quartz countertops, recent stainless steel appliances & fixtures. Lower floor is porcelain tile throughout. One bedroom is downstairs, three bedrooms are upstairs. The hall bath has a black quartz vanity top & a tiled tub. Walk-in master closet & separate, recent vanity & sink with black quartz top. Storage sheds in patio, additional storage in carport. The patio offers space for outdoor entertaining. The tenant can enjoy the sparkling pool, a large clubhouse, & playground just a few steps away





Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 735 Baruna Cir have any available units?
735 Baruna Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 735 Baruna Cir have?
Some of 735 Baruna Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 735 Baruna Cir currently offering any rent specials?
735 Baruna Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 735 Baruna Cir pet-friendly?
No, 735 Baruna Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 735 Baruna Cir offer parking?
Yes, 735 Baruna Cir offers parking.
Does 735 Baruna Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 735 Baruna Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 735 Baruna Cir have a pool?
Yes, 735 Baruna Cir has a pool.
Does 735 Baruna Cir have accessible units?
No, 735 Baruna Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 735 Baruna Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 735 Baruna Cir has units with dishwashers.

