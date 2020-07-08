735 Baruna Cir

Amenities

Beautifully updated, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 car garage Townhome in the established community of Meadow Creek Village. It boasts recent kitchen cabinets, black quartz countertops, recent stainless steel appliances & fixtures. Lower floor is porcelain tile throughout. One bedroom is downstairs, three bedrooms are upstairs. The hall bath has a black quartz vanity top & a tiled tub. Walk-in master closet & separate, recent vanity & sink with black quartz top. Storage sheds in patio, additional storage in carport. The patio offers space for outdoor entertaining. The tenant can enjoy the sparkling pool, a large clubhouse, & playground just a few steps away

