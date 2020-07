Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom, one bath with garage conversion and large back yard! New paint, blinds and flooring throughout. Easy to maintain wood look vinyl flooring. Neutral colored paint. Spacious eat in kitchen with all new appliances. Huge fenced in backyard with shade. Plenty of room for play equipment or patio furniture. Converted garage offers additional living space. Ready for immediate move in. Tenant will need to furnish refrigerator.