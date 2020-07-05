All apartments in Garland
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
726 Pebble Beach Drive
Last updated October 22 2019 at 6:49 AM

726 Pebble Beach Drive

726 Pebblebeach Drive · No Longer Available
Location

726 Pebblebeach Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful, relaxing, view of the Mesquite golf coarse from the living, dining and bedrooms and from the two story outdoor living space deck. This updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome has wonderful views of manicured golf course without having to do the yard work! Feels like the country. Recent updates are carpet, AC, granite counters, Heat and Paint. HOA maintains the exterior and grounds and includes pool and Tennis. Quick access to I-30, 635, I-80, and I-90 gives quick access to get downtown and around the Metroplex. Great shopping, nearby lake access are added bonus to this quiet living space. Book your appointment to see this conveniently located townhome today and submit your offers today to make it home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 Pebble Beach Drive have any available units?
726 Pebble Beach Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 726 Pebble Beach Drive have?
Some of 726 Pebble Beach Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 726 Pebble Beach Drive currently offering any rent specials?
726 Pebble Beach Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 Pebble Beach Drive pet-friendly?
No, 726 Pebble Beach Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 726 Pebble Beach Drive offer parking?
Yes, 726 Pebble Beach Drive offers parking.
Does 726 Pebble Beach Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 726 Pebble Beach Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 Pebble Beach Drive have a pool?
Yes, 726 Pebble Beach Drive has a pool.
Does 726 Pebble Beach Drive have accessible units?
No, 726 Pebble Beach Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 726 Pebble Beach Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 726 Pebble Beach Drive has units with dishwashers.

