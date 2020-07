Amenities

3-2-2 brick home in north Garland, close to Firewheel Town Center, easy access to Highway 190 & 78, Huge living room with vaulted ceiling, gas-assisted fireplace, ceiling fans in all three bedrooms, laminate wood floors in living room and three bedrooms, tile floors in kitchen, dinning room and two bathrooms, no carpet in the house, super clean. Fenced backyard facing creek with privacy. Workshop bench setup in garage with sink and ceiling fans.