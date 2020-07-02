All apartments in Garland
Last updated November 5 2019 at 5:39 PM

717 West Buckingham Road

717 West Buckingham Road · No Longer Available
Location

717 West Buckingham Road, Garland, TX 75040
Buckingham

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Garland Apartment 717 - 7 (upstairs) is available to move in NOW!! Units have 2 Bdrm and 2 bathrooms. upgraded fixtures, full appliance package with microwave. Spacious bedrooms with walk in closets. Ceiling fans. Updated flooring throughout. Carpet in bedrooms. High speed internet and cable ready. Nearby schools include Cooper Elementary School, Bussey Middle School and Garland Christian Academy. Rent is $1000 per month and $500 deposit. Credit issues will be discussed and may have to provide double security deposit if approved. $157 admin and processing fee. Each month tenant pays $48 for water, trash and pest control. Small pets considered on a case by case basis with deposit. No housing vouchers accepted. Call Tony Allen at 214-535-1440.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 West Buckingham Road have any available units?
717 West Buckingham Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 West Buckingham Road have?
Some of 717 West Buckingham Road's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 West Buckingham Road currently offering any rent specials?
717 West Buckingham Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 West Buckingham Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 717 West Buckingham Road is pet friendly.
Does 717 West Buckingham Road offer parking?
No, 717 West Buckingham Road does not offer parking.
Does 717 West Buckingham Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 West Buckingham Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 West Buckingham Road have a pool?
No, 717 West Buckingham Road does not have a pool.
Does 717 West Buckingham Road have accessible units?
No, 717 West Buckingham Road does not have accessible units.
Does 717 West Buckingham Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 717 West Buckingham Road does not have units with dishwashers.

