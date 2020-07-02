717 West Buckingham Road

Amenities

Garland Apartment 717 - 7 (upstairs) is available to move in NOW!! Units have 2 Bdrm and 2 bathrooms. upgraded fixtures, full appliance package with microwave. Spacious bedrooms with walk in closets. Ceiling fans. Updated flooring throughout. Carpet in bedrooms. High speed internet and cable ready. Nearby schools include Cooper Elementary School, Bussey Middle School and Garland Christian Academy. Rent is $1000 per month and $500 deposit. Credit issues will be discussed and may have to provide double security deposit if approved. $157 admin and processing fee. Each month tenant pays $48 for water, trash and pest control. Small pets considered on a case by case basis with deposit. No housing vouchers accepted. Call Tony Allen at 214-535-1440.