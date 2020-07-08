All apartments in Garland
714 Parker Cir

714 Parker Circle · No Longer Available
Location

714 Parker Circle, Garland, TX 75040
Estates-Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1.5 bath home in Garland features laminate and vinyl flooring, ceiling fans throughout, central heat/air, a laundry room with W/D connections, a one-car garage and a fenced in backyard. The home is minutes from Huff, Lou Park, the DART station, the bus stop, and various establishments like Burger King, Meshack's Bar-B-Que, Diana's Taqueria Mexicana, and much more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 Parker Cir have any available units?
714 Parker Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 714 Parker Cir have?
Some of 714 Parker Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 Parker Cir currently offering any rent specials?
714 Parker Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 Parker Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 714 Parker Cir is pet friendly.
Does 714 Parker Cir offer parking?
Yes, 714 Parker Cir offers parking.
Does 714 Parker Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 714 Parker Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 Parker Cir have a pool?
No, 714 Parker Cir does not have a pool.
Does 714 Parker Cir have accessible units?
No, 714 Parker Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 714 Parker Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 714 Parker Cir does not have units with dishwashers.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

