714 Parker Cir

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1.5 bath home in Garland features laminate and vinyl flooring, ceiling fans throughout, central heat/air, a laundry room with W/D connections, a one-car garage and a fenced in backyard. The home is minutes from Huff, Lou Park, the DART station, the bus stop, and various establishments like Burger King, Meshack's Bar-B-Que, Diana's Taqueria Mexicana, and much more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



