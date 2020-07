Amenities

This 3 Bed, 2 Living, 2 Dining and 2 Full bath has a 2 Car Rear Garage, split Bedrooms has another multipurpose room at back,Wood burning fireplace, ceiling fans and laminate floors. Master has walk in closet, double sink, Jetted tub and shower and much more. Close to new Addition of Cypress Cove. Access to I-30, 635, 80 and I-90 makes it convenience to travel and shopping.