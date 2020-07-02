All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 702 Calvin Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
702 Calvin Drive
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:21 AM

702 Calvin Drive

702 Calvin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

702 Calvin Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Monica Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ceiling fan, smoothtop range, Stainless microwave! 3 bedroom house located in well-established community, good school! Hardwood floor in all area except wet area which is ceramic tiled or vinyled. Covered front porch, home looks larger than actual sq ft, eat-in kitchen, Master bedroom has half bath.Full sized washer,dryer space in garage.Large chain fenced backyard.Large 1 car garage with opener and remotes. move in ready and discount on rent considered for longer lease terns. Call your own realtors for showing. if you don't have a realtor to work with, google it online to find one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 Calvin Drive have any available units?
702 Calvin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 Calvin Drive have?
Some of 702 Calvin Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 Calvin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
702 Calvin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 Calvin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 702 Calvin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 702 Calvin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 702 Calvin Drive offers parking.
Does 702 Calvin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 702 Calvin Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 Calvin Drive have a pool?
No, 702 Calvin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 702 Calvin Drive have accessible units?
No, 702 Calvin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 702 Calvin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 702 Calvin Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Sublet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
The Hills of Palos Verdes
930 Interstate Hwy 30
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Lake Meadows
5409 Zion Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd
Garland, TX 75230

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District