702 Calvin Drive

Ceiling fan, smoothtop range, Stainless microwave! 3 bedroom house located in well-established community, good school! Hardwood floor in all area except wet area which is ceramic tiled or vinyled. Covered front porch, home looks larger than actual sq ft, eat-in kitchen, Master bedroom has half bath.Full sized washer,dryer space in garage.Large chain fenced backyard.Large 1 car garage with opener and remotes. move in ready and discount on rent considered for longer lease terns. Call your own realtors for showing. if you don't have a realtor to work with, google it online to find one.