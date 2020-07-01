6626 Rutledge Court

Amenities

Beautiful home in unique Garland neighborhood backing up to heavily treed and expansive green space with walking trails. Large kitchen with home office space and breakfast nook, separate formal living or dining room, open family room with fireplace. Downstairs master bedroom with dual walking-in closets and master bath with dual vanity, soaking tub and separate shower downstairs. Game room, media room and three additional bedrooms upstairs including one guest bedroom with en suite bath and two bedrooms with Jack & Jill bath. Beautiful views from the covered patio.