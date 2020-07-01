All apartments in Garland
Garland, TX
6626 Rutledge Court
6626 Rutledge Court

6626 Rutledge Road · No Longer Available
Location

6626 Rutledge Road, Garland, TX 75044
Spring Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
media room
Beautiful home in unique Garland neighborhood backing up to heavily treed and expansive green space with walking trails. Large kitchen with home office space and breakfast nook, separate formal living or dining room, open family room with fireplace. Downstairs master bedroom with dual walking-in closets and master bath with dual vanity, soaking tub and separate shower downstairs. Game room, media room and three additional bedrooms upstairs including one guest bedroom with en suite bath and two bedrooms with Jack & Jill bath. Beautiful views from the covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6626 Rutledge Court have any available units?
6626 Rutledge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 6626 Rutledge Court have?
Some of 6626 Rutledge Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6626 Rutledge Court currently offering any rent specials?
6626 Rutledge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6626 Rutledge Court pet-friendly?
No, 6626 Rutledge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 6626 Rutledge Court offer parking?
No, 6626 Rutledge Court does not offer parking.
Does 6626 Rutledge Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6626 Rutledge Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6626 Rutledge Court have a pool?
No, 6626 Rutledge Court does not have a pool.
Does 6626 Rutledge Court have accessible units?
No, 6626 Rutledge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6626 Rutledge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6626 Rutledge Court has units with dishwashers.

