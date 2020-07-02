All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6506 Kathleen Court

6506 Kathleen Court · No Longer Available
Location

6506 Kathleen Court, Garland, TX 75044
Spring Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Offered for lease through Home Partners of America only. Beautifully remodeled home in superb neighborhood surrounded by lovely trees. So many wonderful features including: new kitchen cabinets, new stainless Samsung appliances, granite, custom LED accent lighting, huge walk-in adjacent to butlers pantry, open concept layout, large dining area, all new flooring, hardware, light fixtures, freshly painted, custom tile design, remodeled bathrooms and much more! Gorgeous backyard with lush landscape, an expansive covered patio and plenty of space outdoors for entertaining family & friends. Call agent for details on how to apply for lease through Home Partners of America.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6506 Kathleen Court have any available units?
6506 Kathleen Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 6506 Kathleen Court have?
Some of 6506 Kathleen Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6506 Kathleen Court currently offering any rent specials?
6506 Kathleen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6506 Kathleen Court pet-friendly?
No, 6506 Kathleen Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 6506 Kathleen Court offer parking?
Yes, 6506 Kathleen Court offers parking.
Does 6506 Kathleen Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6506 Kathleen Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6506 Kathleen Court have a pool?
No, 6506 Kathleen Court does not have a pool.
Does 6506 Kathleen Court have accessible units?
No, 6506 Kathleen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6506 Kathleen Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6506 Kathleen Court has units with dishwashers.

