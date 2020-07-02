6506 Kathleen Court

Amenities
Offered for lease through Home Partners of America only. Beautifully remodeled home in superb neighborhood surrounded by lovely trees. So many wonderful features including: new kitchen cabinets, new stainless Samsung appliances, granite, custom LED accent lighting, huge walk-in adjacent to butlers pantry, open concept layout, large dining area, all new flooring, hardware, light fixtures, freshly painted, custom tile design, remodeled bathrooms and much more! Gorgeous backyard with lush landscape, an expansive covered patio and plenty of space outdoors for entertaining family & friends. Call agent for details on how to apply for lease through Home Partners of America.