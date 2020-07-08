649 Carriagehouse Lane

Amenities
Super nice 2 story town home in North Garland. Excellent location just a couple of minutes from Firewheel Mall on President George Busch tollway. Landlord has freshened up this cozy place with new paint, new flooring, updated light fixtures. Townhome offers a fireplace in the living room, fully equipped kitchen with electric stove, above the stove microwave, dishwasher, even newish clothes washer and dryer. Town home also features a concrete patio with privacy fence and very convenient parking right behind the patio. Bedrooms upstairs are very spacious, as well as bathroom. Half bath downstairs for guests. Check it out! It's to fall in love with! Pets on a case by case basis.