All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 649 Carriagehouse Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
649 Carriagehouse Lane
Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:38 AM

649 Carriagehouse Lane

649 Carriagehouse Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

649 Carriagehouse Lane, Garland, TX 75040
Carriagehouse

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Super nice 2 story town home in North Garland. Excellent location just a couple of minutes from Firewheel Mall on President George Busch tollway. Landlord has freshened up this cozy place with new paint, new flooring, updated light fixtures. Townhome offers a fireplace in the living room, fully equipped kitchen with electric stove, above the stove microwave, dishwasher, even newish clothes washer and dryer. Town home also features a concrete patio with privacy fence and very convenient parking right behind the patio. Bedrooms upstairs are very spacious, as well as bathroom. Half bath downstairs for guests. Check it out! It's to fall in love with! Pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 649 Carriagehouse Lane have any available units?
649 Carriagehouse Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 649 Carriagehouse Lane have?
Some of 649 Carriagehouse Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 649 Carriagehouse Lane currently offering any rent specials?
649 Carriagehouse Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 649 Carriagehouse Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 649 Carriagehouse Lane is pet friendly.
Does 649 Carriagehouse Lane offer parking?
Yes, 649 Carriagehouse Lane offers parking.
Does 649 Carriagehouse Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 649 Carriagehouse Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 649 Carriagehouse Lane have a pool?
Yes, 649 Carriagehouse Lane has a pool.
Does 649 Carriagehouse Lane have accessible units?
No, 649 Carriagehouse Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 649 Carriagehouse Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 649 Carriagehouse Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Lake Meadows
5409 Zion Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Fox Bend Apartments
2156 Cranford Drive
Garland, TX 75041
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District