Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 1 story with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths; recent paints; updated flooring including wood vinyl throughout and carpet in the bedrooms; high ceilings; living room with fireplace; formal dining; tile entry and kitchen with granite-look counters, a breakfast bar, ample cabinets, and a fridge included; fenced backyard with covered patio; no back neighbors. All Information & Room Sizes should be verified by tenant.