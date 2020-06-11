All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 621 Glenfield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
621 Glenfield Drive
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:37 PM

621 Glenfield Drive

621 Glenfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

621 Glenfield Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Terrace-Bellaire

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice 4 bed & 1 bath - BIG backyard!! - Property Id: 30942

Wonderfully updated home in established Garland neighborhood. New Roof and new heater installed November 2019!This flexible plan provides 4 bedrooms that are split or 3 bedrooms with a private den area (there is a small AC unit in this room for additional comfort). Nice dining area is just off the kitchen. Kitchen offers storage space with washer/dryer connections and recent appliances. Bedrooms are a good size with closet space and ceiling fans in each room. Large backyard features a beautiful covered patio and is surrounded by a lovely new fence. There is a side gate and a large rolling gate for access to the back yard as well as additional storage. Interior is neutral in color with new vinyl flooring in the living and kitchen area and wood-like flooring in the dining area and bedrooms. (No fees or commissions paid for this listing) No agents represent us, we require a face to face meeting - if you are told otherwise, IT IS NOT US! Do not wire $
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/30942
Property Id 30942

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5372387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Glenfield Drive have any available units?
621 Glenfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 Glenfield Drive have?
Some of 621 Glenfield Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 Glenfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
621 Glenfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Glenfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 621 Glenfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 621 Glenfield Drive offer parking?
No, 621 Glenfield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 621 Glenfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 Glenfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Glenfield Drive have a pool?
No, 621 Glenfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 621 Glenfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 621 Glenfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Glenfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 Glenfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest At Duck Creek
4328 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
The Hills of Palos Verdes
930 Interstate Hwy 30
Garland, TX 75043
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road
Garland, TX 75048
Lake Meadows
5409 Zion Rd
Garland, TX 75043
El Castillo
1233 Castle Dr
Garland, TX 75040
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Berkshire Spring Creek
6305 N President George Bush Hwy
Garland, TX 75044
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District