621 Glenfield Drive

Wonderfully updated home in established Garland neighborhood. New Roof and new heater installed November 2019!This flexible plan provides 4 bedrooms that are split or 3 bedrooms with a private den area (there is a small AC unit in this room for additional comfort). Nice dining area is just off the kitchen. Kitchen offers storage space with washer/dryer connections and recent appliances. Bedrooms are a good size with closet space and ceiling fans in each room. Large backyard features a beautiful covered patio and is surrounded by a lovely new fence. There is a side gate and a large rolling gate for access to the back yard as well as additional storage. Interior is neutral in color with new vinyl flooring in the living and kitchen area and wood-like flooring in the dining area and bedrooms. (No fees or commissions paid for this listing) No agents represent us, we require a face to face meeting - if you are told otherwise, IT IS NOT US! Do not wire $

