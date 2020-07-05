All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 621 Asbury Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
621 Asbury Park
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:31 AM

621 Asbury Park

621 Asbury Park · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

621 Asbury Park, Garland, TX 75043
La Prada

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Garland includes ceiling fans, vinyl and laminate flooring, W/D connections, central heat/air, appliances, a fireplace, and a fenced-in backyard with a large storage shed and a two-car garage. [SBH-A] The home is located near Price Elementary School, Crown Donuts, Kids Green Acre School, Surf and Swim Rec Center, Family Dollar and much more. It's along the bus line, and just minutes from 635. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Asbury Park have any available units?
621 Asbury Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 Asbury Park have?
Some of 621 Asbury Park's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 Asbury Park currently offering any rent specials?
621 Asbury Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Asbury Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 621 Asbury Park is pet friendly.
Does 621 Asbury Park offer parking?
Yes, 621 Asbury Park offers parking.
Does 621 Asbury Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 Asbury Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Asbury Park have a pool?
Yes, 621 Asbury Park has a pool.
Does 621 Asbury Park have accessible units?
No, 621 Asbury Park does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Asbury Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 Asbury Park does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Country Club Condos
1701 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd
Garland, TX 75043
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Hubbards Ridge
4351 Point Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District