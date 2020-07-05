621 Asbury Park

Amenities

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Garland includes ceiling fans, vinyl and laminate flooring, W/D connections, central heat/air, appliances, a fireplace, and a fenced-in backyard with a large storage shed and a two-car garage. [SBH-A] The home is located near Price Elementary School, Crown Donuts, Kids Green Acre School, Surf and Swim Rec Center, Family Dollar and much more. It's along the bus line, and just minutes from 635. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



