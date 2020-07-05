6109 Bay Island Drive

Amenities

Welcome to Bay Island! This pet friendly community features a sparkling swimming pool, outdoor grilling areas, courtyard, cedar pergolas, dog park, laundry center, lake views, and community center. This newly remodeled one bedroom, one bath is ready for immediate move in! Features include a walk in closet, ceiling fans, modern two tone paint scheme, luxury plank flooring, brushed nickel hardware, and kitchen bar area. Applications can be submitted online and must include application fee, administrative fee, copy of photo ID, and proof of income.