All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 6109 Bay Island Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
6109 Bay Island Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

6109 Bay Island Drive

6109 Bay Island Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6109 Bay Island Drive, Garland, TX 75043

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Welcome to Bay Island! This pet friendly community features a sparkling swimming pool, outdoor grilling areas, courtyard, cedar pergolas, dog park, laundry center, lake views, and community center. This newly remodeled one bedroom, one bath is ready for immediate move in! Features include a walk in closet, ceiling fans, modern two tone paint scheme, luxury plank flooring, brushed nickel hardware, and kitchen bar area. Applications can be submitted online and must include application fee, administrative fee, copy of photo ID, and proof of income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6109 Bay Island Drive have any available units?
6109 Bay Island Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 6109 Bay Island Drive have?
Some of 6109 Bay Island Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6109 Bay Island Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6109 Bay Island Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6109 Bay Island Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6109 Bay Island Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6109 Bay Island Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6109 Bay Island Drive offers parking.
Does 6109 Bay Island Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6109 Bay Island Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6109 Bay Island Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6109 Bay Island Drive has a pool.
Does 6109 Bay Island Drive have accessible units?
No, 6109 Bay Island Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6109 Bay Island Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6109 Bay Island Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Carriage Homes on the Lake
3232 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Berkshire Spring Creek
6305 N President George Bush Hwy
Garland, TX 75044
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd
Garland, TX 75043
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Amberly Village
2735 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District