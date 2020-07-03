All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

607 East Miller Road

Location

607 East Miller Road, Garland, TX 75040
Terrace-Bellaire

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Garland features brand new paint, new laminate and vinyl flooring, ceramic tile flooring, ceiling fans, central heat/air, a one-car garage and a fenced-in backyard. The home is a two-minute drive from everything you need, including Dollar Tree, El Rancho Supermercado, Embree Park and more. It's also near various schools, including Kimberlin Academy for Excellence, Austin Academy for Excellence, Hillside Academy for Excellence, GISD Alternative Education and Homer B Johnson Stadium. For public transportation users, the bus stop is on the corner of E Miller and Dairy (5 minute walk away), and you can easily access nearby highways.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 East Miller Road have any available units?
607 East Miller Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 607 East Miller Road have?
Some of 607 East Miller Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 East Miller Road currently offering any rent specials?
607 East Miller Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 East Miller Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 607 East Miller Road is pet friendly.
Does 607 East Miller Road offer parking?
Yes, 607 East Miller Road offers parking.
Does 607 East Miller Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 East Miller Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 East Miller Road have a pool?
No, 607 East Miller Road does not have a pool.
Does 607 East Miller Road have accessible units?
No, 607 East Miller Road does not have accessible units.
Does 607 East Miller Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 East Miller Road does not have units with dishwashers.

