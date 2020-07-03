607 East Miller Road

Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan concierge internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan Property Amenities accepts section 8 concierge cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Garland features brand new paint, new laminate and vinyl flooring, ceramic tile flooring, ceiling fans, central heat/air, a one-car garage and a fenced-in backyard. The home is a two-minute drive from everything you need, including Dollar Tree, El Rancho Supermercado, Embree Park and more. It's also near various schools, including Kimberlin Academy for Excellence, Austin Academy for Excellence, Hillside Academy for Excellence, GISD Alternative Education and Homer B Johnson Stadium. For public transportation users, the bus stop is on the corner of E Miller and Dairy (5 minute walk away), and you can easily access nearby highways.



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.



Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.