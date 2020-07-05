All apartments in Garland
Last updated January 8 2020

605 Caravaca Drive

605 Caravaca Drive · No Longer Available
Location

605 Caravaca Drive, Garland, TX 75043
La Prada

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Caravaca Drive have any available units?
605 Caravaca Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 605 Caravaca Drive currently offering any rent specials?
605 Caravaca Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Caravaca Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 Caravaca Drive is pet friendly.
Does 605 Caravaca Drive offer parking?
No, 605 Caravaca Drive does not offer parking.
Does 605 Caravaca Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Caravaca Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Caravaca Drive have a pool?
No, 605 Caravaca Drive does not have a pool.
Does 605 Caravaca Drive have accessible units?
No, 605 Caravaca Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Caravaca Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 Caravaca Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 605 Caravaca Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 Caravaca Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

