Garland, TX
601 Ridgegate Drive
Last updated May 22 2020 at 6:39 AM

601 Ridgegate Drive

601 Ridgegate Drive · No Longer Available
Garland
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

601 Ridgegate Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Century

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home in Glenbrook Meadows subdivision, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 living rooms. Eat in kitchen, formal dining room, vaulted ceiling. It has very large backyard, master bedroom has a walk in bathroom, lots of cabinets. The 2nd living room has its own half bathroom, it can be used as a family room or study. This is a very quiet established neighborhood with many beautiful homes. Application Fee is $55 per adult, written application forms only, pet deposit is $300 to $350 depending on size of the pet. Application Fees can be paid by Zelle, PayPal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Ridgegate Drive have any available units?
601 Ridgegate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 Ridgegate Drive have?
Some of 601 Ridgegate Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Ridgegate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
601 Ridgegate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Ridgegate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 601 Ridgegate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 601 Ridgegate Drive offer parking?
No, 601 Ridgegate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 601 Ridgegate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Ridgegate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Ridgegate Drive have a pool?
No, 601 Ridgegate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 601 Ridgegate Drive have accessible units?
No, 601 Ridgegate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Ridgegate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 Ridgegate Drive has units with dishwashers.

