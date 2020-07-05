All apartments in Garland
5913 Lake Hubbard Parkway - 1, #223

5913 Lake Hubbard Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

5913 Lake Hubbard Parkway, Garland, TX 75043

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Super cute remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath condo near Lake Ray Hubbard! This condo includes new flooring, new paint, updated kitchen and bathrooms and an open floor plan that includes spacious living and dining areas along with a decorative fireplace, wet bar, & balcony. Stainless Steel appliances include refrigerator, stove, microwave, & dishwasher. Master bedroom features dual sinks, separate shower, garden tub & his & hers closets. Marina is a just a short distance away! HOA fee is paid by Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5913 Lake Hubbard Parkway - 1, #223 have any available units?
5913 Lake Hubbard Parkway - 1, #223 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5913 Lake Hubbard Parkway - 1, #223 have?
Some of 5913 Lake Hubbard Parkway - 1, #223's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5913 Lake Hubbard Parkway - 1, #223 currently offering any rent specials?
5913 Lake Hubbard Parkway - 1, #223 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5913 Lake Hubbard Parkway - 1, #223 pet-friendly?
No, 5913 Lake Hubbard Parkway - 1, #223 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 5913 Lake Hubbard Parkway - 1, #223 offer parking?
No, 5913 Lake Hubbard Parkway - 1, #223 does not offer parking.
Does 5913 Lake Hubbard Parkway - 1, #223 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5913 Lake Hubbard Parkway - 1, #223 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5913 Lake Hubbard Parkway - 1, #223 have a pool?
No, 5913 Lake Hubbard Parkway - 1, #223 does not have a pool.
Does 5913 Lake Hubbard Parkway - 1, #223 have accessible units?
No, 5913 Lake Hubbard Parkway - 1, #223 does not have accessible units.
Does 5913 Lake Hubbard Parkway - 1, #223 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5913 Lake Hubbard Parkway - 1, #223 has units with dishwashers.

