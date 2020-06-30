5913 Galaxie

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious Single Story 4 Bedrooms 2 Bath House with a Gorgeous Lake View in the Backyard. Easy Access to 75 and 190. Walk Distance to Elementary and Walking Trail. Richardson School. Large Living and Master Bedroom. New Carpet in the 3 bedrooms. Wood Floor in Living Room and Master Bedroom. Don't Miss it! Great Value!