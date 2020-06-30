Spacious Single Story 4 Bedrooms 2 Bath House with a Gorgeous Lake View in the Backyard. Easy Access to 75 and 190. Walk Distance to Elementary and Walking Trail. Richardson School. Large Living and Master Bedroom. New Carpet in the 3 bedrooms. Wood Floor in Living Room and Master Bedroom. Don't Miss it! Great Value!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
What amenities does 5913 Galaxie have?
Some of 5913 Galaxie's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage.
