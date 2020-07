Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This apartment has been beautifully updated with new granite counter tops in kitchen and bath. New fixtures in kitchen and bath, new blinds and a fresh coat of paint. Enjoy the lake views from your balcony. Take long walks and fish from the marina that is next door. Please submit application and $45.00 application fee to Pyramid Realty. In addition to the rent there is a $60 monthly water fee. Pets must comply with HOA.