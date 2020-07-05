5805 Lake Hubbard Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 2 bedroom Condo conveniently located at I-30 and George Bush area. Great location just adjacent to Lake Ray Hubbard and the Marina. Easy access to 30 and 190 for convenient commute. No Carpet! First floor!! Hurry.. hard to find 2 bedroom with this PRICE!! All info contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify all info i.e. schools and dimensions (square footage). Listing agent is not responsible for inaccuracies.Small Pets allowed. Pets deposits will be determined in case by case basis. Landlord will pay the HOA Fee!!!