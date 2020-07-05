Lovely 2 bedroom Condo conveniently located at I-30 and George Bush area. Great location just adjacent to Lake Ray Hubbard and the Marina. Easy access to 30 and 190 for convenient commute. No Carpet! First floor!! Hurry.. hard to find 2 bedroom with this PRICE!! All info contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify all info i.e. schools and dimensions (square footage). Listing agent is not responsible for inaccuracies.Small Pets allowed. Pets deposits will be determined in case by case basis. Landlord will pay the HOA Fee!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5805 Lake Hubbard Parkway have any available units?
5805 Lake Hubbard Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5805 Lake Hubbard Parkway have?
Some of 5805 Lake Hubbard Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5805 Lake Hubbard Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
5805 Lake Hubbard Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5805 Lake Hubbard Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 5805 Lake Hubbard Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 5805 Lake Hubbard Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 5805 Lake Hubbard Parkway offers parking.
Does 5805 Lake Hubbard Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5805 Lake Hubbard Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5805 Lake Hubbard Parkway have a pool?
No, 5805 Lake Hubbard Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 5805 Lake Hubbard Parkway have accessible units?
No, 5805 Lake Hubbard Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 5805 Lake Hubbard Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5805 Lake Hubbard Parkway has units with dishwashers.
