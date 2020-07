Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking pool fireplace

Lakeside living at its best. Stroll to the lake to fish or relax or just sit and enjoy your balcony with wonderful views and a peaceful serenity. Super nice condo in well maintained complex with Walkout balcony, fireplace, assigned parking oversized master bedroom, wood flooring, granite counters. Agent it a licensed real estate broker. Tenant or tenants agent to verify all info including measurements.