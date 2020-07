Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace carpet

Completely remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, new carpet in living room and one of the bedrooms, ceramic tiles in kitchen, hallway, foyer, and bathrooms. New kitchen cabinet, ceiling fans in bedrooms and living room. Wood burning fireplace. New vanities both bathrooms, kitchen sink,new faucets throughout, new energy windows, fresh paint inside and outside.

New garage door opener. Owner is a licensed Tx broker. Close to Lake Hubbard and freeways. NO pets.