Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come view this spacious and open well cared for 4 BR home. This home features, fresh paint, 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, all SS appliances in kitchen, screened in back porch and open back deck area with fenced in backyard. Rent includes washer and dryer and all yard work. We are pet and roommate friendly with additional deposit.