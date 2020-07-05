All apartments in Garland
Garland, TX
526 Stroud Ln
Last updated December 2 2019 at 12:36 PM

526 Stroud Ln

526 Stroud Lane · No Longer Available
Location

526 Stroud Lane, Garland, TX 75043
La Prada

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage property has recently been completely updated. The entire house has been remodeled using a contemporary beige colored theme. The home is on a large lot with an extra large backyard and a covered patio. There is an extra storage shed in the back yard. New kitchen granite counter tops with new stainless steel appliances. Beautiful marble tile flooring throughout the common areas, Both bathrooms are tiled and have been completely remodeled. The house has 1,628 square feet. The monthly rent is $1,650 & there's a one month security deposit required. Please call 866-991-4823 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5356268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 Stroud Ln have any available units?
526 Stroud Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 526 Stroud Ln have?
Some of 526 Stroud Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 Stroud Ln currently offering any rent specials?
526 Stroud Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 Stroud Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 526 Stroud Ln is pet friendly.
Does 526 Stroud Ln offer parking?
Yes, 526 Stroud Ln offers parking.
Does 526 Stroud Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 526 Stroud Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 Stroud Ln have a pool?
No, 526 Stroud Ln does not have a pool.
Does 526 Stroud Ln have accessible units?
No, 526 Stroud Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 526 Stroud Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 526 Stroud Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

