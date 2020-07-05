526 Stroud Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

- This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage property has recently been completely updated. The entire house has been remodeled using a contemporary beige colored theme. The home is on a large lot with an extra large backyard and a covered patio. There is an extra storage shed in the back yard. New kitchen granite counter tops with new stainless steel appliances. Beautiful marble tile flooring throughout the common areas, Both bathrooms are tiled and have been completely remodeled. The house has 1,628 square feet. The monthly rent is $1,650 & there's a one month security deposit required. Please call 866-991-4823 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5356268)