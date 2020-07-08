All apartments in Garland
Last updated April 22 2020 at 3:52 AM

5222 Lake Terrace Court

Location

5222 Lake Terrace Court, Garland, TX 75043
Crystal

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Barely lived in modern lakefront property located in a gated community on Lake Ray Hubbard. This stunning contemporary 4 bed 3.5 bath home features unobstructed lake views, an open floor plan with high ceilings, oversized kitchen island with quartz countertops, SS appliances, and large windows providing plenty of natural light throughout the house. The game room upstairs is perfect for entertaining located next to 3 large bedrooms with walk in closets for your guest or children. The master suite offers a private balcony over looking the lake and features an incredible master bath with double vanities, separate tub, large walk in closet and oversized walk in shower with its own lake views. Only steps from Marina

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5222 Lake Terrace Court have any available units?
5222 Lake Terrace Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5222 Lake Terrace Court have?
Some of 5222 Lake Terrace Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5222 Lake Terrace Court currently offering any rent specials?
5222 Lake Terrace Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5222 Lake Terrace Court pet-friendly?
No, 5222 Lake Terrace Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 5222 Lake Terrace Court offer parking?
Yes, 5222 Lake Terrace Court offers parking.
Does 5222 Lake Terrace Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5222 Lake Terrace Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5222 Lake Terrace Court have a pool?
No, 5222 Lake Terrace Court does not have a pool.
Does 5222 Lake Terrace Court have accessible units?
No, 5222 Lake Terrace Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5222 Lake Terrace Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5222 Lake Terrace Court has units with dishwashers.

