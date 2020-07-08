5222 Lake Terrace Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Barely lived in modern lakefront property located in a gated community on Lake Ray Hubbard. This stunning contemporary 4 bed 3.5 bath home features unobstructed lake views, an open floor plan with high ceilings, oversized kitchen island with quartz countertops, SS appliances, and large windows providing plenty of natural light throughout the house. The game room upstairs is perfect for entertaining located next to 3 large bedrooms with walk in closets for your guest or children. The master suite offers a private balcony over looking the lake and features an incredible master bath with double vanities, separate tub, large walk in closet and oversized walk in shower with its own lake views. Only steps from Marina