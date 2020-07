Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This gorgeous home is located in the Duck Creek area. Open floor plan concept features, beautiful hard wood floor throughout the home. The kitchen has granite countertops, built in microwave, and a smooth top surface stove. Upgraded lighting and recessed lighting throughout. Loaded with crown molding, decorative wood trims, architectural cut out in the living room ceiling, and built in blinds in every room. Nice covered patio!