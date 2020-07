Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully Remodeled home with All the bells and whistles - New HVAC system with new ducts system throughout (lifetime compressor warranty), brand new kitchen with soft close cabinets, new floors, new paint, new garage doors with new openers, all new interior and exterior doors, new fence in backyard, all new windows, new appliances. Come check out this Gem! Buyer will be responsible for Survey, as seller does not have survey available.