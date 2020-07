Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Immaculate 3 Bed,2 Bath single story house located near to President George Bush Turnpike and I-30.Home with wood Laminate flooring and marble tiles.New and fancy light fixtures.Crown molding.All rooms in this home are a very nice size.Less than 1 mile from Lake Ray Hubbard.Close to shopping areas.Fridge,Washer and Dryer included.Ready to move in.Additional parking spaces are available for guests.