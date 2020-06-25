5105 Barcelona Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage pet friendly

Great floor plan in this 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home that includes a formal dining that can be used as an office with a separate big bonus room off the kitchen, perfect for a second living area, play room, game room, you name it! Generous sized rooms with, master with walk in closet. Massive shaded backyard perfect to play around and entertain. Walking distance to Crossman park, Heather Glen Elem, & O'Banion Middle. Pets are case by case. SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR HERE at www.RentersWarehouse.com