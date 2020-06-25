All apartments in Garland
5105 Barcelona Drive
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:36 PM

5105 Barcelona Drive

5105 Barcelona Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5105 Barcelona Drive, Garland, TX 75043
La Prada

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
pet friendly
Great floor plan in this 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home that includes a formal dining that can be used as an office with a separate big bonus room off the kitchen, perfect for a second living area, play room, game room, you name it! Generous sized rooms with, master with walk in closet. Massive shaded backyard perfect to play around and entertain. Walking distance to Crossman park, Heather Glen Elem, & O'Banion Middle. Pets are case by case. SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR HERE at www.RentersWarehouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5105 Barcelona Drive have any available units?
5105 Barcelona Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5105 Barcelona Drive have?
Some of 5105 Barcelona Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5105 Barcelona Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5105 Barcelona Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5105 Barcelona Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5105 Barcelona Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5105 Barcelona Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5105 Barcelona Drive offers parking.
Does 5105 Barcelona Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5105 Barcelona Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5105 Barcelona Drive have a pool?
No, 5105 Barcelona Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5105 Barcelona Drive have accessible units?
No, 5105 Barcelona Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5105 Barcelona Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5105 Barcelona Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

