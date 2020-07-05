5009 Burlingame Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Don't miss this rare opportunity in Two Worlds Broadway! This spacious home features open living and dining with soaring ceilings and a brick wood burning fireplace. The generous master bedroom features double closets and en-suite bath. Large secondary bedroom has an en-suite and walk in closet, as well. Fresh paint and new flooring downstairs. Enjoy outdoor living to include a covered patio with a private fence and community pool. Close proximity to shopping, restaurants and major thoroughfares!!