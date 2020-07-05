All apartments in Garland
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

5009 Burlingame Drive

5009 Burlingame Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5009 Burlingame Drive, Garland, TX 75043
New West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Don't miss this rare opportunity in Two Worlds Broadway! This spacious home features open living and dining with soaring ceilings and a brick wood burning fireplace. The generous master bedroom features double closets and en-suite bath. Large secondary bedroom has an en-suite and walk in closet, as well. Fresh paint and new flooring downstairs. Enjoy outdoor living to include a covered patio with a private fence and community pool. Close proximity to shopping, restaurants and major thoroughfares!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5009 Burlingame Drive have any available units?
5009 Burlingame Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5009 Burlingame Drive have?
Some of 5009 Burlingame Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5009 Burlingame Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5009 Burlingame Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5009 Burlingame Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5009 Burlingame Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 5009 Burlingame Drive offer parking?
No, 5009 Burlingame Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5009 Burlingame Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5009 Burlingame Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5009 Burlingame Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5009 Burlingame Drive has a pool.
Does 5009 Burlingame Drive have accessible units?
No, 5009 Burlingame Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5009 Burlingame Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5009 Burlingame Drive has units with dishwashers.

