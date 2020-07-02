All apartments in Garland
4915 Captains Place

4915 Captains Place · No Longer Available
Location

4915 Captains Place, Garland, TX 75043
Crystal

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location with quick access to I-30, President George Bush Turnpike, and lake Ray Hubbard. You can see the lake from the front of the house! Meticulously maintained home features a fenced in court yard in the front and a fully fenced in back yard plus a garage for parking. Cute kitchen and roomy living area. Split bedrooms with plenty of space. Master bedroom is off the kitchen and features a large walk in closet. Back alley has driveway for extra parking and also opens up to large open field with a nice view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4915 Captains Place have any available units?
4915 Captains Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4915 Captains Place have?
Some of 4915 Captains Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4915 Captains Place currently offering any rent specials?
4915 Captains Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4915 Captains Place pet-friendly?
No, 4915 Captains Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 4915 Captains Place offer parking?
Yes, 4915 Captains Place offers parking.
Does 4915 Captains Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4915 Captains Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4915 Captains Place have a pool?
No, 4915 Captains Place does not have a pool.
Does 4915 Captains Place have accessible units?
No, 4915 Captains Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4915 Captains Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4915 Captains Place has units with dishwashers.

