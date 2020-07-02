4915 Captains Place

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great location with quick access to I-30, President George Bush Turnpike, and lake Ray Hubbard. You can see the lake from the front of the house! Meticulously maintained home features a fenced in court yard in the front and a fully fenced in back yard plus a garage for parking. Cute kitchen and roomy living area. Split bedrooms with plenty of space. Master bedroom is off the kitchen and features a large walk in closet. Back alley has driveway for extra parking and also opens up to large open field with a nice view.