4813 Kelso Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4 BEDROOM, 3 FULL BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE WITH GARAGE OPENERS, 10X6 STORAGE AREA, LONG DRIVEWAY, HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING, DINING AND ENTRY, GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTERS AND TILED BACK SPLASH, STAINLESS MICROWAVE, STOVE AND DISH WASHER IN THE OPEN KITCHEN, UPGRADED CARPET IN ALL BEDROOMS WITH CEILING FANS, FULL SIZE UTILITY ROOM, DECORATIVE FIREPLACE, 2 INCH BLINDS , FOUNDATION POURED WITH 16 ADDED PIERS AROUND THE EXTERIOR, SPRINKLER SYSTEM, SEPARATE WALK IN CLOSETS IN THE MASTER WITH HIS AND HER SINK, COVERED PORCH AREA IN THE FRONT AND BACK OF THE HOME. LOOKING FOR OCCUPANCY ASAP. PET RESTRICTIONS.