4624 Bethany Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Welcome home to your freshly renovated lease home; we are ready for you to move in! Kids go to Richardson schools! No carpet! This large home will allow your family to stretch out and relax. The garage has been nicely converted to use as a large 2nd living room, 4th bedroom, media room, exercise room or office, you choose. Kitchen has stainless appliances, a new range & granite counters. Home leases with washer and dryer included. Relax by the large shade tree or hide away in the cedar gazebo in the backyard. Home has two storage sheds,one for yard supplies. Convenient to 635 and 75 freeways for an easy commute to work. Convenient shopping including Starbucks is nearby. Pets ok, see agent for lease guidelines .