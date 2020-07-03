All apartments in Garland
Garland, TX
4624 Bethany Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4624 Bethany Drive

4624 Bethany Drive · No Longer Available
Garland
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

4624 Bethany Drive, Garland, TX 75042
Forest Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Welcome home to your freshly renovated lease home; we are ready for you to move in! Kids go to Richardson schools! No carpet! This large home will allow your family to stretch out and relax. The garage has been nicely converted to use as a large 2nd living room, 4th bedroom, media room, exercise room or office, you choose. Kitchen has stainless appliances, a new range & granite counters. Home leases with washer and dryer included. Relax by the large shade tree or hide away in the cedar gazebo in the backyard. Home has two storage sheds,one for yard supplies. Convenient to 635 and 75 freeways for an easy commute to work. Convenient shopping including Starbucks is nearby. Pets ok, see agent for lease guidelines .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 275
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4624 Bethany Drive have any available units?
4624 Bethany Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4624 Bethany Drive have?
Some of 4624 Bethany Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4624 Bethany Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4624 Bethany Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4624 Bethany Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4624 Bethany Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4624 Bethany Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4624 Bethany Drive offers parking.
Does 4624 Bethany Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4624 Bethany Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4624 Bethany Drive have a pool?
No, 4624 Bethany Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4624 Bethany Drive have accessible units?
No, 4624 Bethany Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4624 Bethany Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4624 Bethany Drive has units with dishwashers.

