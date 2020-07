Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 4 bedroom home near Lake Ray Hubbard! - Great home with lots of parking! Home features 2 living areas, kitchen with lots of cabinet space, tile back splash and breakfast bar, good size breakfast nook that leads to second living area with fireplace, master bath has separate tub and shower and nice size backyard! Near Lake Ray Hubbard and Community Pool. Call to view today! Tenant Occupied until 11-30



(RLNE5272938)