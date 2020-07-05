All apartments in Garland
Last updated June 13 2019 at 2:21 AM

4422 Point Boulevard

4422 Point Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4422 Point Boulevard, Garland, TX 75043

Amenities

granite counters
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Lovely 3 bedroom 3 bathroom condo conveniently located at I-30 and George Bush area. New granite counter tops in kitchen and all 3 bathrooms. Enjoy the pool on these hot summer days! A 45.00 monthly fee to landlord for water and sewer. Application fee of $45.00 for each adult over 18. Owner is a licensed real estate broker in the State of Texas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4422 Point Boulevard have any available units?
4422 Point Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4422 Point Boulevard have?
Some of 4422 Point Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4422 Point Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4422 Point Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4422 Point Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4422 Point Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 4422 Point Boulevard offer parking?
No, 4422 Point Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 4422 Point Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4422 Point Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4422 Point Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 4422 Point Boulevard has a pool.
Does 4422 Point Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4422 Point Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4422 Point Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4422 Point Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

