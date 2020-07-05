4422 Point Boulevard

Lovely 3 bedroom 3 bathroom condo conveniently located at I-30 and George Bush area. New granite counter tops in kitchen and all 3 bathrooms. Enjoy the pool on these hot summer days! A 45.00 monthly fee to landlord for water and sewer. Application fee of $45.00 for each adult over 18. Owner is a licensed real estate broker in the State of Texas.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
