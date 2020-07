Amenities

garage pool fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven Property Amenities parking pool garage

Single story brick ranch. Located close to President George Bush Highway and I-30 and close to 635, you can easily get anywhere you want to go from here. Walking distance to community pool and the lake. This well

maintained home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, study room, dining, and fireplace. Fully fenced-in private back yard . Freshly painted interior and new flooring in all bedrooms, living room, dining and study room.