4218 N Garland Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible conference room carport clubhouse gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access yoga

Who is this crazy person?



Hello! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a born and raised Dallas local. I'm an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I'm free to work with! Hit me up!



------------------------------------------------ Remember the part in that movie where the record scratches and everyone stops in their tracks to see what just happened. The wild bewilderment of witnessing something so outrageously unique, it can't be helped but to put a quick pause on space and time itself in order to look at what just happened? Well, coming here is like that. Many people I've taken here have had that "looney toons jaw drop" expression (which is something you should totally google for some nostalgia sake). So yeah, if you want to have that experience, come check this place out!



Apartment Amenities



Open & Spacious Floor Plans



Town Home Split-Level Designs



Designer Color Schemes



Wood-Style Flooring



High-Speed Internet with AT&T U-verse



Ceiling Fans In Living & Bedrooms



Full-Size Washers & Dryers Included



Linen Closets



Spacious Closets



Pendant Lighting



French Doors



Private Patios & Balconies



Exterior Storage



10 to 12-FT High Ceilings



Vertical Blinds



Pet-Friendly



Wooded Creek & Pool Views



Community Amenities



Elegant Clubhouse Available For Private Parties



Billiards



State-Of-The-Art Fitness Center



Private Yoga Studio



Resort-Style Swimming Pool



Wifi Lounge with PrintMe Capabilities



Full-Service Conference Room With Wi-Fi



Luxer Package System



Picnic & Grilling Area



Professionally Landscaped Grounds



24-Hour Emergency Maintenance



