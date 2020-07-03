All apartments in Garland
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:47 PM

4218 N Garland Ave

4218 North Garland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4218 North Garland Avenue, Garland, TX 75040

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
yoga
Who is this crazy person?

  Hello! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a born and raised Dallas local. I'm an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I'm free to work with! Hit me up!

------------------------------------------------ Remember the part in that movie where the record scratches and everyone stops in their tracks to see what just happened.  The wild bewilderment of witnessing something so outrageously unique, it can't be helped but to put a quick pause on space and time itself in order to look at what just happened? Well, coming here is like that. Many people I've taken here have had that "looney toons jaw drop" expression (which is something you should totally google for some nostalgia sake). So yeah, if you want to have that experience, come check this place out!

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Open & Spacious Floor Plans

Town Home Split-Level Designs

Designer Color Schemes

Wood-Style Flooring

High-Speed Internet with AT&T U-verse

Ceiling Fans In Living & Bedrooms

Full-Size Washers & Dryers Included

Linen Closets

Spacious Closets

Pendant Lighting

French Doors

Private Patios & Balconies

Exterior Storage

10 to 12-FT High Ceilings

Vertical Blinds

Pet-Friendly

Wooded Creek & Pool Views

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Elegant Clubhouse Available For Private Parties

Billiards

State-Of-The-Art Fitness Center

Private Yoga Studio

Resort-Style Swimming Pool

Wifi Lounge with PrintMe Capabilities

Full-Service Conference Room With Wi-Fi

Luxer Package System

Picnic & Grilling Area

Professionally Landscaped Grounds

24-Hour Emergency Maintenance

 

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4218 N Garland Ave have any available units?
4218 N Garland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4218 N Garland Ave have?
Some of 4218 N Garland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4218 N Garland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4218 N Garland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4218 N Garland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4218 N Garland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4218 N Garland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4218 N Garland Ave offers parking.
Does 4218 N Garland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4218 N Garland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4218 N Garland Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4218 N Garland Ave has a pool.
Does 4218 N Garland Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 4218 N Garland Ave has accessible units.
Does 4218 N Garland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4218 N Garland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

