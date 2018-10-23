All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 19 2019

4209 Martindale Drive

4209 Martindale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4209 Martindale Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Crystal

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 2
*******AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 15tH ********
Beautiful, spacious, 4bedroom, 2 bath brick home, conveniently located to I-30, shopping and restaurants. This jewel will be available OCTOBER 15. This property features laminate flooring, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, wood burning fireplace and plenty of room for storage. Pet Friendly. $1500 month. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $40 application and credit check. Call Nora at 214-340-9302 to schedule your showing today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4209 Martindale Drive have any available units?
4209 Martindale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 4209 Martindale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4209 Martindale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4209 Martindale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4209 Martindale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4209 Martindale Drive offer parking?
No, 4209 Martindale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4209 Martindale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4209 Martindale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4209 Martindale Drive have a pool?
No, 4209 Martindale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4209 Martindale Drive have accessible units?
No, 4209 Martindale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4209 Martindale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4209 Martindale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4209 Martindale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4209 Martindale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

