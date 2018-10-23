4209 Martindale Drive

Amenities

pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 2

*******AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 15tH ********

Beautiful, spacious, 4bedroom, 2 bath brick home, conveniently located to I-30, shopping and restaurants. This jewel will be available OCTOBER 15. This property features laminate flooring, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, wood burning fireplace and plenty of room for storage. Pet Friendly. $1500 month. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $40 application and credit check. Call Nora at 214-340-9302 to schedule your showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.