Last updated February 25 2020 at 2:55 PM

4201 Abingdon Drive

Location

4201 Abingdon Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Wellington

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Lake Front Home in Gated Community of Shores of Wellington on Lake Ray Hubbard. Great floor-plan with 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, 1 double car and 1 single car garage. Master Bedroom suite and Guest Bedroom suite on main level. Master suite has fabulous view of lake Ray Hubbard. Upstairs boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and media-game-room.

Lease application instructions are found in documents in the TransactionDesk. Property Frameworks will process and collect application fees. If the link does not work you will need to download to your computer first to open up link.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

