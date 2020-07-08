All apartments in Garland
410 Rosewood Hills Drive
410 Rosewood Hills Drive

Location

410 Rosewood Hills Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Shorehaven

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This home has been remodeled completely and is now a 4 bedroom and 3 bath layout with 2 masters. Essentially a new home from roof to foundation, with foam insulation in the attic, new windows and exterior doors, tankless water heater, all new appliances and beautiful vinyl floors in all living areas and carpet in all bedrooms. The fenced back yard is huge. Near downtown Garland and just minutes from Firewheel Mall and City Line in Richardson. Do not wait to grab this opportunity. Compare what is on the market and imagine how much lower your utilities will be in this home and you will really begin to appreciate this home value.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Rosewood Hills Drive have any available units?
410 Rosewood Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 Rosewood Hills Drive have?
Some of 410 Rosewood Hills Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Rosewood Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
410 Rosewood Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Rosewood Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 410 Rosewood Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 410 Rosewood Hills Drive offer parking?
No, 410 Rosewood Hills Drive does not offer parking.
Does 410 Rosewood Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 Rosewood Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Rosewood Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 410 Rosewood Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 410 Rosewood Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 410 Rosewood Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Rosewood Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 Rosewood Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.

