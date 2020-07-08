410 Rosewood Hills Drive

Amenities

This home has been remodeled completely and is now a 4 bedroom and 3 bath layout with 2 masters. Essentially a new home from roof to foundation, with foam insulation in the attic, new windows and exterior doors, tankless water heater, all new appliances and beautiful vinyl floors in all living areas and carpet in all bedrooms. The fenced back yard is huge. Near downtown Garland and just minutes from Firewheel Mall and City Line in Richardson. Do not wait to grab this opportunity. Compare what is on the market and imagine how much lower your utilities will be in this home and you will really begin to appreciate this home value.